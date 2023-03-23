UK to respond 'robustly' against attack on Indian High Commission: Foreign Secretary Cleverly

"Acts of violence towards staff at the Indian High Commission in London are unacceptable and I have made our position clear to the High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami," Cleverly said.



He said the police investigation is ongoing and the government is in close contact with the Indian High Commission in London and the Indian government in New Delhi. "We are working with the Metropolitan Police to review security at the Indian High Commission, and will make the changes needed to ensure the safety of its staff as we did for today's demonstration," he said.



"We will always take the security of the High Commission, and all foreign missions in the UK, extremely seriously, and prevent and robustly respond to incidents such as this," he noted.