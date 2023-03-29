U'khand: Cricket coach booked for using 'objectionable' language with women cricketers; booked under POCSO

A case has been lodged against a cricket coach who tried to end his life by consuming poison after an audio clip purportedly containing his objectionable conversations with women cricketers surfaced, police said on Tuesday.



The case against accused Narendra Shah was registered following a complaint from the father of a woman who trained at his cricket academy, they said.



Superintendent of Police (City) Sarita Doval said a person alleged that the coach spoke to his daughter in an obscene language and also used abusive words about her caste.