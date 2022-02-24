Ukraine conflict: Oppn attacks govt on evacuation strategy, says despite repeated warnings it failed to act

Former minister of state for external affairs and Congress leader Tharoor said he is receiving a number of desperate messages from families of students stranded in Ukraine and needing evacuation.



"Mr Prime Minister, this is not the time for election strategy but for diplomatic strategy. Thousands of our children who have gone to study in Ukraine are stuck there, understand the priority!" he said in a tweet in Hindi.



Another Congress leader and former Union minister Manish Tewari tweeted, "India should unequivocally condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine in unambiguous terms. There comes a time when you need to tell 'friends' they can't indulge in Regime change. India's conduct of international relations should be characterised by calling a spade a spade."



"Let us not make the same mistake qua Russia again when we did with the erstwhile Soviet Union when we did not condemn Soviet Invasion of Hungary -1956, Czechoslovakia -1968, Afghanistan-1979," Tewari said.



The principle being in the 21st century can you change the status quo by force, he added.



Tharoor also said however much one appreciates Moscow's legitimate security concerns, resorting to war is impossible to accept or justify, and India should demand that Russians "stop".



"So Russia is conducting a 'regime change' operation. How long can India, which had consistently opposed such interventions, stay silent?", Tharoor tweeted.



Tharoor also slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over his visit to Russia amid the developments and cited the example of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who in 1979 as the then foreign minister had cut short his visit to China when Beijing attacked Vietnam.



"If @imrankhanPTI has any self-respect, he will do what Vajpayee Sahib did when China attacked Vietnam during his 1979 visit: he should cancel his trip immediately & go home. Otherwise, he is complicit in the invasion," Tharoor said.



Another former Union minister and Congress leader Milind Deora said India should learn the right lessons from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and diversify relationships and not depend on allies that are allies only on paper.



"I hope Taiwan is listening," he added.



Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi posted a video on Twitter purportedly of some Indians in Ukraine talking about their problems with the caption "This is what I have been raising with MEA and Civil Aviation Ministry. Now our Indians are stranded and are feeling helpless."