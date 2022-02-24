Ukraine crisis leaves parents of Tamil Nadu students worried
Parents of students at higher educational institutions in Ukraine, including medical colleges and engineering colleges from Tamil Nadu are worried over the missile and bomb attack carried out by Russia in Ukraine on Thursday.
R. Vadivelu (45), a businessman from Madurai, whose daughter Amritha Sivam is a student of medicine at Kiev university in Ukraine, is worried after the attack. While speaking to IANS he said, "I was frantically calling her to return when the Government of India had deployed flights and there was relative calm. However, she told the family that they were in the midst of exams and that they can't come now."
He also said that he had communicated to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Union External affairs minister S. Jaishankar to interfere and bring his daughter and other students, who are stuck in Ukraine.
Sources in the Tamil Nadu government told IANS that the state government is constantly monitoring the situation and is in touch with the Union external affairs ministry. A senior officer with the Tamil Nadu government told IANS, "We are in touch with the Union external affairs ministry and the Indian embassy in Ukraine is giving proper inputs to the Delhi desk and we are being updated on the situation."
With the Russian troops moving into Ukraine and the possibility of a large-scale war in the offing, parents of students who are studying in Ukraine are running from pillar to post to bring their children back to the state.
