Ukraine crisis leaves parents of Tamil Nadu students worried

Parents of students at higher educational institutions in Ukraine, including medical colleges and engineering colleges from Tamil Nadu are worried over the missile and bomb attack carried out by Russia in Ukraine on Thursday.



R. Vadivelu (45), a businessman from Madurai, whose daughter Amritha Sivam is a student of medicine at Kiev university in Ukraine, is worried after the attack. While speaking to IANS he said, "I was frantically calling her to return when the Government of India had deployed flights and there was relative calm. However, she told the family that they were in the midst of exams and that they can't come now."



He also said that he had communicated to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Union External affairs minister S. Jaishankar to interfere and bring his daughter and other students, who are stuck in Ukraine.