Umar Khalid moves Delhi Court for daily inmate calling facility

Former JNU student Umar Khalid has moved a Delhi court seeking direction to the prison authorities concerned for having access to daily inmate calling facility.

Khalid is in prison in a case of larger conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, which is being probed by the special cell of Delhi police.

“Let a notice of this application be issued to the jail superintendent concerned, who will file a report in this regard for the date already fixed in the present case i.e, January 21,” Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said in an order passed on Wednesday.

The court noted that Khalid's application sought directions to the superintendent of Tihar jail number 2 or any other authorities concerned to continue allowing him access to the inmate calling facility on a daily basis.

Earlier, three other accused in the case- Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima and Shifa-ur-Rehman- had filed applications seeking access to daily calling facility for having telephonic conversation with their families.