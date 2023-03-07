Umesh Pal murder : All 107 rooms of the Muslim Boarding House (MBH) sealed

Around half a dozen inmates who were present in MBH when the police arrived were asked to vacate rooms. The hostel was sealed in the presence of select AU faculty including proctor Prof Harsh Kumar.



The belongings of those who were not present however were not removed from their rooms.



"How can we just throw away the belongings of inmates? They were asked to vacate the room today and come again after Eid (April 23). We will verify the documents of each student," said Khan.