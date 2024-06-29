UN body urges dropping UAPA cases against Roy, Hussain

The charges stem from a complaint filed on 28 October 2010 by Sushil Pandit, a social activist from Kashmir who alleged that speakers at a 21 October conference organised by the Committee for Release of Political Prisoners under the banner 'Azadi: The Only Way', made provocative statements. He claimed the discussions, which included the notion of Kashmir's separation from India, threatened public peace and harmony.

Roy was quoted as saying, "Kashmir was never part of India and was forcibly occupied by the armed forces of India, and every possible effort should be made for the independence of the state of Jammu and Kashmir from India."

In addition to the UN's stance, over 200 Indian academics, activists, and journalists have jointly written an open letter urging the government to withdraw the cases. The letter decries the action and calls for the protection of the fundamental right to freely express views.

Opposition leaders have also criticised the prosecution decision. Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra remarked, “If by prosecuting Arundhati Roy under UAPA, BJP is trying to prove they’re back, well they’re not. And they’ll never be back the same way they were. This kind of fascism is exactly what Indians have voted against.”