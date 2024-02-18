Unauthorised guide accompanies US Ambassador in Agra's Fatehpur Sikri

In a serious breach of security, US Ambassador to India, Eric Michael Garcetti, was accompanied by an unlicenced guide during his visit to Fatehpur Sikri in Agra two days ago.

The guide, Shadab, went along with the envoy, who was on a tour to Agra with his family.

In a purported video recorded by a licenced guide, Shadab, a local resident, was seen escorting Garcetti and his family in the presence of police personnel accompanying the guests.