Unclaimed funds: SC notice to Centre on plea seeking creation of centralised online database

The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Centre and others on a plea seeking directions to create a centralised database providing information about bank accounts, insurance, post office funds etc. held by deceased account holders.

A bench of Justices S A Nazeer and J K Maheshwari issued notices to the Ministry of Finance, Reserve Bank of India, SEBI and others on a petition filed by journalist Sucheta Dalal.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan appeared for Dalal in the apex court.