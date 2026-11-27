The Supreme Court on Friday, 27 November, said key concerns raised in a 2022 Public Interest Litigation (PIL) about unclaimed bank deposits and investments have been largely addressed by reforms introduced by the government and regulators during the case.

The bench of Justices Vikram Nath and R. Mahadevan lauded journalist Sucheta Dalal for highlighting difficulties faced by depositors, nominees, and legal heirs in locating and reclaiming unclaimed financial assets held by banks and other institutions.

The court referred to affidavits from the Centre, RBI, SEBI and others, noting that RBI’s UDGAM portal now allows users to search unclaimed deposits across 30 banks, covering about 90 per cent of such deposits by value. Approximately 20 lakh users have registered and nearly 44 lakh searches have been made.

Writing a 26-page verdict for the bench, Justice Nath declined to order a single portal for all financial assets and permitted Dalal to approach the Social Justice Ministry on senior citizens' welfare funds.

"As regards the broader demand for a single portal covering all categories of financial assets, we are unable to accept that its absence warrants further intervention by this Court. Banking, securities, insurance and other financial sectors operate under distinct statutory and regulatory frameworks, with different requirements concerning ownership, verification and transmission," the verdict said.

The court cited distinct regulatory frameworks for banking, securities, insurance, and postal sectors, which pose technical and administrative challenges.

“With substantial sector-specific mechanisms already established, we do not see justification for creating another centralised platform,” the verdict said.

The court also noted the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund (DEAF) stood at about ₹39,264 crore as of March 31, 2021, and the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) held about ₹4,100 crore by March 2020. The Senior Citizens’ Welfare Fund (SCWF) is overseen by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, which the petitioner was allowed to approach separately.

The bench appreciated Dalal’s efforts, stating the petition aimed to protect depositors’ and investors’ interests, not personal gain. It emphasised the need for continued efforts by authorities to improve the accessibility, efficiency and transparency of unclaimed asset recovery mechanisms.

The Centre informed the court that over three lakh claims of unclaimed funds across banks, post offices, mutual funds and insurance have been processed in a transparent manner.