Under Congress govt, Bastar has become brand for arts: Priyanka Gandhi
Fear, hunger and corruption prevailed during the BJP rule, she alleged
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that under her party's government, the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, known earlier for Naxalite violence, has transformed into a brand for arts and other products.
The Bhupesh Baghel-led government has worked to make people of the state, particularly women, self-reliant, she said, speaking at an event at Jagdalpur.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did nothing during its 15-year rule in Chhattisgarh except indulge in corruption, looting people and ignoring their pain, she said.
Fear, hunger and corruption prevailed during the BJP rule, she alleged