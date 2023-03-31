Under-construction bridge collapses in Himachal's Hamirpur, no casualties

An under-construction bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district collapsed, officials said on Friday.

However, there were no reports of injuries as the construction workers were not present at the site when the bridge collapsed on Thursday night, they said.

The construction workers had laid three slabs of the bridge on the Kot-Jahoo Road. The bridge ostensibly collapsed a few hours after the shuttering of one of the slabs was removed, the officials added.