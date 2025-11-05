Undermines rule of law: 300 academics urge SAARC to intervene in dismissal of SAU prof

More than 300 academics from universities across the world have written to SAARC secretary-general Golam Sarwar, seeking intervention in what they described as the "unjust and punitive dismissal" of an economics professor at SAU (South Asian University) in New Delhi.

The faculty member, associate professor of Economics Snehashish Bhattacharya, was among four teachers suspended in June 2023 for allegedly inciting students during protests on campus in 2022. His services were formally terminated on 11 September this year with retrospective effect from June 2023.

In the letter, the signatories expressed concern over the decision. "Students peacefully protested for representation in the university bodies for gender sensitisation and against sexual harassment, and a rollback of reduction in their stipends. The administration responded with student expulsions, suspensions and police action," the academicians wrote.

They said Bhattacharya and other faculty members had urged dialogue and constructive engagement, but the university instead suspended them and cut their salaries to 25 per cent.

"Standing by professional principles, Bhattacharya has consistently denied all charges, and refused to submit letters of regret demanded by the university," the letter stated.