Uneasy calm in Mukroh village after six killed in violence at Assam-Meghalaya border

Mukroh village, 30 km east of West Jaintia Hills district headquarters of Jowai, is located around 10 km from the interstate border inside Meghalaya.



"We want the murderers involved in yesterday's killing to take responsibility. The Assam government should hand them over to the Meghalaya Police for a fair trial," Sumer said.



Khasi Students Union echoed Mukroh village chief's sentiments.



KSU general secretary Donald V Thabah said the "perpetrators should be named, arrested and handed over to the authorities in Meghalaya for a fair trial".



Activists of the KSU, who were camping since Tuesday at Ialong Civil Hospital at Jowai where the post-mortem of the six deceased persons was being conducted, left in the afternoon after talking to deputy commissioner, who assured them that necessary actions will be taken in the case.



Internet services have been suspended in Meghalaya following Monday's violence.



Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta said the administration, as a precautionary measure, has asked vehicles from Assam and other states not to travel through Meghalaya till the situation normalises.



Meghalaya and Assam have a longstanding dispute in 12 areas along the 884.9-km-long interstate border, and the location where the violence took place is one of them.



The two northeastern states had signed a memorandum of understanding in March this year in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi towards ending the dispute in six areas.



Meghalaya was carved out of Assam in 1972 and had since then challenged the Assam Reorganisation Act, 1971, which had demarcated the border between the two states.