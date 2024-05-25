Unemployment, price rise biggest issues, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday, 25 May, said unemployment and price rise are the "biggest issues" in the country and exuded confidence that the INDIA bloc will emerge victorious in the Lok Sabha elections, with an undercurrent in its favour.

Priyanka Gandhi made the remarks after casting her ballot in the morning.

Exuding confidence that the opposition INDIA bloc will emerge victorious in the elections, she said price rise and unemployment are the "biggest issues" for everyone in the country.

Asked about Congress leaders voting for AAP candidates and vice versa, she said, "Setting aside our differences, we are voting for our Constitution and democracy. I am proud of it."

Later, she told reporters that there is an undercurrent and people have the feeling that their concerns have not been looked into.