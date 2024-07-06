Unemployment: Their precarious lives

Portraits of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule and the revolutionary Punjabi poet Pash hung on the walls of a community library that served the adjoining villages of Ghaso Khurd and Ghaso Kalan in Jind district of Haryana.

That was until its founder, Neelam Azad, a 38-year-old tuition teacher, was arrested on 13 December 2023 after she and four others orchestrated a ‘security breach’ in Parliament to call attention to the unemployment crisis and farmer distress.

While two men entered the building and released coloured gas inside the Lok Sabha chamber, Azad and two others raised slogans against ‘taanashahi’ (dictatorship) outside.

Leafing through the dust-laden copies of books strewn across the study desks on a sweltering afternoon in May, Mahavir Singh, a 41-year-old farmer from Ghaso Khurd, read out the titles: Dharm, Ek Dhokha; The Works of Premchand; Bhartiya Krishi Mein Poonjivadi Vikas.

“They have jailed her under a law meant for terrorists, but our Neelam was just trying to raise awareness (about unemployment),” said Singh. “Go speak to anyone in these two villages. Children from class 5 to even +2 (class 11–12) would come here to read and learn.”

Singh, who grows paddy, is looking for other work because problems like more pests and crop disease due to heat and erratic rains—problems he links with climate change—are growing. The yield from his 4 acres makes him a profit of barely Rs 1.25–1.5 lakh a year.

A pre-poll survey by the policy group Lokniti–CSDS (Centre for the Study of Developing Societies) found that rising unemployment was one of the most significant issues on voters’ minds.

Even in a post-poll survey by Lokniti–CSDS, many voters were concerned about the lack of jobs, rising inflation and poor income/financial prospects. In 2017–18, overall unemployment in India touched 6.1 per cent, the highest in 45 years.

According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), the share of unemployed youth in the total unemployed population was 82.9 per cent in 2022. In a paper published in 2023, the Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy (CMIE) said the youth unemployment rate (ages 15–24) was ‘shockingly high’ at 45.4 per cent.

In May 2024, a paper by the statistics ministry said the problem of under-employment in the country was ‘surprisingly high’ at 62.3 per cent. (Under-employment is a situation where jobs are either not commensurate with the level of skill, training and education or when capacity is underutilised by not offering workers full or adequate hours of work.)

“At around 15 per cent in 2005, India’s youth unemployment rate was already high… It continued to rise and reached a shocking 25.9 per cent in 2018,” said Kaushik Basu, India’s chief economic advisor from 2009–2012, who currently teaches at Cornell University.