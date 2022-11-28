Unesco award highlights restoration of stepwells at Qutb Shahi Tombs

"The conservation work was based on thorough research and understanding of the original engineering technology and was carried out with careful attention to the appropriate use of traditional materials and techniques. The conservation project at Golconda creates a renewed appreciation for the continued relevance of heritage-based solutions for sustainability," it added.



The AKTC sees the award as the validity of the public-private partnership for heritage conservation.



According to officials engaged in restoration work, several of these Baolis were filled-in and lost, and required several years of painstaking effort to remove accumulated rubble and debris before repairing or even reconstructing collapsed portions.



The conservation effort of the stepwells has demonstrated that heritage conservation can fulfill several government objectives including employment creation, rainwater harvesting, and creating a significant tourist destination, they said.



Ratish Nanda, conservation architect at AKTC, pointed out that the restored stepwells collected 21 million liters of rainwater in 2022.



Telangana's minister for municipal administration and urban development K.T. Rama Rao hailed the Unesco recognition for restoration of stepwells.



He believes that this will further strengthen the case of Hyderabad for UNESCO world heritage tag. He is of the view that with Qutb Shahi Tombs, Golconda Fort, Charminar and number of heritage structures, Hyderabad richly deserves the honour.