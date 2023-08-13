Unhappy over delimitation, veteran MLA of BJP's ally quits party

Hours after the final delimitation proposal for the Assembly and parliamentary constituencies was published by the Election Commission of India (ECI), a veteran MLA of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), the BJP's ally in the state government, has resigned from his party.

Prodip Hazarika is a five-time MLA from Amguri constituency in the Sivasagar district. He was a party stalwart and his decision of quitting has come as a blow to the AGP.

In a letter shot to the AGP president Atul Bora on Saturday night, MLA Hazarika expressed his absolute displeasure over the diminution of the Amguri Constituency in upper Assam's politically vital Sivasagar district, which he had been representing for almost four decades.