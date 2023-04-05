Unhappy with govt reply on Assam Accord, Cong stages walkout in assembly

The Congress on Wednesday staged a walkout in the Assam Assembly, expressing dissatisfaction over the government's reply on implementation of the Assam Accord.

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia had put forth the question about the progress of implementation of the Accord, which was signed in August 1985 after an anti-foreigner movement.

Saikia wanted to know the year for determination of illegal immigrants in the state, pointing that the Accord specified the deadline as March 25, 1971, while the Citizenship (Amendment) Act sets it for December 31, 2014.