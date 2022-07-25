Unidentified person threatens actor couple Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal; Mumbai police register FIR

An unidentified person allegedly threatened Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif and her husband Vicky Kaushal on a social media platform, a police official said on Monday.

Kaushal complained to police that the person had threatened him and his wife on Instagram, the official said.

Based on the complaint, the Santacruz police here have registered an FIR against the unidentified person under Indian Penal Code Sections 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 354-D (stalking), the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.