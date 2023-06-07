'Uniformity' in diversity

After a so-far unsuccessful campaign for 'one nation, one language' or even 'one religion' — the Maharashtra government is taking forward the RSS-BJP agenda by decreeing that there will be only one uniform in all state-run schools across the board.

The Eknath Shinde-led state government has just announced that all school students will be provided a single colour uniform. However, which colour would that be? They have not yet decided, even as schools are about to re-open on June 10 and students as well as parents are running frantic about the lack of clarity.

Moreover, the government has cut down the subsidy for the school uniforms from ₹600 to ₹300. As howls of protest erupted, from organisations such as the Maha Vikas Aghadi, they hastily clarified that ₹300 was for one uniform while ₹600 had been earlier provided to school management committees for two uniforms per student every academic year.

There is once again no clarity on whether students are expected to wear just one set of the uniform through the year or will have to pay for the second set.