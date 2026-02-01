Union Budget 2026: 10 key issues Nirmala Sitharaman failed to address

He said the Economic Survey and independent experts have flagged at least 10 major challenges, none of which were adequately addressed in the Budget:

1. Penal tariffs imposed by the United States, creating stress for manufacturers, especially exporters;

2. Protracted global trade conflicts that will dampen investment sentiment;

3. A growing trade deficit, particularly with China;

4. Low Gross Fixed Capital Formation (around 30%) and the private sector’s reluctance to invest;

5. An uncertain outlook for foreign direct investment (FDI) and persistent outflows of foreign portfolio investment (FPI);

6. The agonisingly slow pace of fiscal consolidation, with high fiscal and revenue deficits in violation of FRBM targets;

7. A widening gap between official inflation data and ground-level household expenses on education, healthcare and transport;

8. Closure of lakhs of MSMEs and the survival struggle of those still operational;

9. A precarious employment situation, especially rising youth unemployment;

10. Rapid urbanisation coupled with deteriorating urban infrastructure in municipalities and corporations.