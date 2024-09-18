Union cabinet approves proposal for simultaneous elections in India

The Union cabinet has approved a proposal for simultaneous elections in India under the 'one nation, one election' initiative, following recommendations from a high-level committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed the media on the issue, stating that elections would occur in two phases. The first would encompass Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, while the second would focus on local body elections, to be held within 100 days of the first phase.

The Kovind committee submitted its report in March, just ahead of the announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The panel suggested that the government implement a “one-time transitory measure”, whereby the Union government would designate an “appointed date” immediately following a Lok Sabha election.

All state assemblies that hold elections after this date would see their terms expire alongside that of Parliament. This would synchronise the electoral cycles of Central and state governments and reinstate simultaneous elections.

As a subsequent step, municipality and panchayat elections should take place within 100 days of the Lok Sabha and state elections. To maintain synchronicity despite the premature dissolution of Parliament or a state Assembly — owing to a no-confidence motion, a hung House, or any other event — the committee recommended that new elections be held only for the remaining term, or the “unexpired term”, until the next cycle of simultaneous polls is due.