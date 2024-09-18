Union cabinet approves proposal for simultaneous elections in India
The 'one nation, one election' proposal has consistently met with opposition from the Congress and several other parties
The Union cabinet has approved a proposal for simultaneous elections in India under the 'one nation, one election' initiative, following recommendations from a high-level committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind.
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed the media on the issue, stating that elections would occur in two phases. The first would encompass Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, while the second would focus on local body elections, to be held within 100 days of the first phase.
The Kovind committee submitted its report in March, just ahead of the announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The panel suggested that the government implement a “one-time transitory measure”, whereby the Union government would designate an “appointed date” immediately following a Lok Sabha election.
All state assemblies that hold elections after this date would see their terms expire alongside that of Parliament. This would synchronise the electoral cycles of Central and state governments and reinstate simultaneous elections.
As a subsequent step, municipality and panchayat elections should take place within 100 days of the Lok Sabha and state elections. To maintain synchronicity despite the premature dissolution of Parliament or a state Assembly — owing to a no-confidence motion, a hung House, or any other event — the committee recommended that new elections be held only for the remaining term, or the “unexpired term”, until the next cycle of simultaneous polls is due.
The 'one nation, one election' proposal has consistently met with opposition from the Congress and several other political parties. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has described the plan as neither pragmatic nor practical, labelling it an attempt to divert public attention. “This is not going to succeed... the people will not accept it,” he said during the release of the party’s manifesto on Wednesday for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana.
Former home minister P. Chidambaram has also criticised the BJP-led NDA government over the 'one nation, one election' initiative, arguing that it is unfeasible under the current Constitution and would necessitate at least five Constitutional amendments. "Mr Modi does not have the majority to effect those amendments in either the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha," Chidambaram stated, emphasising the considerable Constitutional barriers to this proposal.
Implementing simultaneous elections would require the support of a two-third majority in Parliament since it involves Constitutional amendments — specifically, at least six amendments. Following this, ratification would be necessary from all states and Union Territories.
In March 2024, the Kovind panel proposed that 18 specific amendments to the Constitution and various statutes would be essential for the policy to be implemented. These changes include amendments concerning the preparation of electoral rolls by the Election Commission of India in collaboration with state election commissions for local body elections (as outlined in Article 325).
It would also necessitate amendments to allow for simultaneous elections of municipalities and panchayats alongside general elections for the Lok Sabha and state legislatures (Article 324A).
Regarding the proposed Second Constitutional Amendment Bill, the panel stated that, under Article 368(2) of the Constitution, ratification by no fewer than half of the states would be required to enact amendments to this bill, given its relevance to state matters.
While the NDA currently holds a simple majority in both houses of Parliament, securing a two-third majority could be challenging. In the Rajya Sabha, for instance, the NDA has 112 seats compared to 85 held by Opposition parties; a two-third majority requires at least 164 votes. In the Lok Sabha, the NDA holds 292 of 545 seats, with the two-third threshold being 364. The situation remains fluid, as the majority is determined based on members present and voting.
On Tuesday, Union home minister Amit Shah reiterated the government’s commitment to implementing the 'one nation, one election' plan within the current term of the NDA government, during a press conference celebrating the achievements of the Union government in its first 100 days since the Lok Sabha elections.
