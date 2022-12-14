Union govt owes Rs 7,655 cr to states under MGNREGA scheme

There is more than Rs 7,000 cr pending from the union government to the states under the employment guarantee scheme under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Of this, Rs 3,207.43 cr is pending for material component under the scheme and Rs 4,447.92 cr is pending as wages.

Under the wage component, the union government owes West Bengal Rs 2,744 cr until 30 November 2022. This is followed by Kerala to which the union government owes Rs 456 cr. The union government owes Tamil Nadu 210 cr, Assam Rs 196 cr, Nagaland Rs 183 cr and Jharkhand Rs 162.5 cr as wages.

This was revealed in the responses to Lok Sabha Trinamool Congress MP Mala Roy. She had asked about dues pending to the state Governments under the MGNREGA scheme.

Pointing towards the plight of workers in West Bengal, NREGA Sangharsh Morcha’s Debmalya Nandy said the centre has not released wages to West Bengal since December last year, which means the workers are unpaid for almost a year now in that state. “It is pure vendetta politics by the government due to which the workers keep suffering. Out of the Rs 4,447 cr pending in wages West Bengal's share is 2744cr according to the response by the govt in parliament. This is unacceptable.