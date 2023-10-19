Union Govt's stance on Israel-Palestine conflict is highly disappointing, says K C Venugopal

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal has strongly criticised the Union Government's stand on the Israel-Palestine war, terming it as "highly disappointing".

He said India's approach on the conflict used to be different from the very beginning.

India used to extend support to the Palestinian cause and advocate for their rights, the Congress leader said in a Facebook post in Malayalam.

However, when it comes to any aggression or counter-aggression, India used to strongly condemn it, he said.

"Unfortunately, the current Indian stance is not sufficient to put an end to the war," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

He urged the Union Government to express its views on the matter with dignity and respect, just as in the past.

The senior Congress leader condemned the loss of lives of common people in the war and the attack on a hospital in Gaza that killed over 500 Palestinians.