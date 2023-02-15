Union minister Athawale seeks thorough probe into death of IIT Bombay student and caste bias charge

Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday visited the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay on Wednesday and demanded a thorough probe into the death of a first-year "Dalit" student and the allegations that he was facing caste discrimination.

Darshan Solanki (18) died allegedly after jumping off the seventh floor of a hostel building on the Powai campus of the premier institute on Sunday. Solanki, who hailed from Ahmedabad, was a first-year student of the BTech (Chemical) course.



The IIT Bombay on Tuesday rejected charges of caste bias in the institute and said initial inputs from the deceased's friends suggested there was no discrimination, and urged students to wait till police and internal probes into the case are over.



Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Athawale said, “I have demanded a thorough probe into the matter. There are allegations of the BTech student facing caste discrimination. I have asked the authorities to probe this angle as well.” Action should be taken if required, he said.



Athawale said Solanki called his father on Sunday and informed him that except one paper, his other first semester exams went well.