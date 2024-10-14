Union minister Suresh Gopi accused of misusing ambulance, police probe on

Thrissur city police in Kerala have launched a preliminary inquiry into allegations that Union minister Suresh Gopi misused an ambulance during the Thrissur Pooram festival held in April this year, a police source said on Monday.

The police initiated the inquiry against the Union minister of state for tourism and petroleum based on a complaint lodged by a local CPI leader. According to a police source, the preliminary inquiry aims to determine whether there is sufficient merit to register an FIR regarding the incident, which occurred before the Lok Sabha elections.

The complaint has been forwarded to the Thrissur city assistant commissioner of police (ACP) for a preliminary inquiry, the source told PTI.

Gopi won the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket in the elections held after the Pooram festival, defeating his nearest rivals, V.S. Sunil Kumar of the CPI and K. Muraleedharan of the Congress.