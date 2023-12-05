Unite against BJP-RSS to save parliamentary democracy, urges Prakash Ambedkar

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday warned that the parliamentary system in India is in peril and all those who can oppose the Bharatiya Janata Party-RSS must join hands to save democracy in the country.

Ambedkar, the grandson of the chief architect of Indian Constitution Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, along with Vice-President Rekha Thakur and other senior leaders said that parliamentary democracy has empowered the common masses of the country and gives equal representation to people from all walks of life.

"It is because of the parliamentary democratic system that the leader of any small regional party is enabled to become the Chief Minister of that state. If parliamentary democracy survives, then the political parties will exist and the power of the people will remain," Ambedkar pointed out.

Addressing the media after the VBA Core Committee meeting to discuss the strategies for the upcoming 2024 elections, he warned that in case the parliamentary system is replaced with a presidential system, then power will go to the hands of a limited few people from the upper castes.