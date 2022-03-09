Unite, form your own govt: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik urges farmers

"Prime Minister writes a condolence note even if there is a slight accident in Delhi. However, over 700 farmers sacrificed their lives but he did not express his condolence," Malik taunted.



Malik alleged that when he tried to apprise Prime Minister Modi of farmers' challenges, people advised him to stay silent , saying that he will never be promoted to the post of president or vice president.



"I told them that I have worked in senior positions and now want to serve farmers," he claimed.

