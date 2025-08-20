Universal access to justice needs legal aid and mediation: CJI B.R. Gavai

Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai stated on 20 August, Wednesday, that traditional litigation alone is not sufficient to deliver justice for all citizens and that legal aid along with mediation are essential to achieve justice for everyone in the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of a lecture titled 'Justice for all — Legal Aid and Mediation: The collaborative role of Bar and the Bench', the CJI discussed the difficulties faced by marginalised and vulnerable groups in accessing justice.

"Our Constitution enshrines the promise of justice for every citizen," said Justice Gavai. "Yet in practical terms, the path to justice can be long complex and fraught with obstacles. For many, especially those from the marginalised the journey and vulnerable communities the journey to a fair hearing is hindered by social, economic and geographical barriers."

He was addressing a gathering of the judiciary and civil society at an event organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

"Courts may be distant, proceedings intimidating and access to competent legal representatives limited. In such a context, justice remains an abstract ideal rather than a live reality," the CJI said.

Highlighting the need for lawyers and judges to work together, Gavai emphasised that lawyers are not just advocates for their clients, but also guardians of the justice system.

"Judges in turn are entrusted with the solemn duty to ensure fairness, equity and due process. With the operative partnership guided by professionalism, integrity and empathy, justice can reach the remotest corners of the country," he said.

He spoke about the importance of cooperation between the bench and the bar in moving the “chariot of justice”.