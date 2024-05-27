Unlicensed teenager drives BMW with man on bonnet, case filed
A 17-year-old allegedly drove the BMW without a license on the busy streets of Kalyan, Mumbai, with a man reclining on its bonnet
Close on the heels of the Pune Porsche car crash in which two IT professionals were killed allegedly by a teenager driving without a license, a 17-year-old allegedly drove yet another car, a BMW this time, without a license on the busy streets of Kalyan with a man reclining on its bonnet, prompting the police to register a case after videos of the stunt went viral.
Police arrested the man lying on the car bonnet, identified as Subham Mithila, and booked the 17-year-old who was at the wheel as well as his father, a retired government official who owns the car, an official said on Monday.
The teenager drove the car on Saturday in the busy Shivaji Chowk area in Kalyan city in Thane district.
"The teenager was inspired by social media reels and made his father buy the second-hand BMW car for Rs 5 lakh, then drove it on the street without a driving license," senior police inspector Suresh Gund said. The owner of the car has been served with a notice, he said.
Two IT professionals were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by a minor in Pune in the early hours of 19 May in the city's Kalyani Nagar area. The police claim the teenager was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines