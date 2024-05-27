Unlicensed teenager drives BMW with man on bonnet, case filed

Close on the heels of the Pune Porsche car crash in which two IT professionals were killed allegedly by a teenager driving without a license, a 17-year-old allegedly drove yet another car, a BMW this time, without a license on the busy streets of Kalyan with a man reclining on its bonnet, prompting the police to register a case after videos of the stunt went viral.

Police arrested the man lying on the car bonnet, identified as Subham Mithila, and booked the 17-year-old who was at the wheel as well as his father, a retired government official who owns the car, an official said on Monday.