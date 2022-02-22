Unmanned barricades on roads cause harassment to public, says Delhi HC; asks police to submit protocol

Unmanned barricades on roads serve no purpose and cause harassment to public, the Delhi High Court said on Tuesday and asked Delhi Police to submit the protocol followed by it for placing barricades in the city.



The high court took suo motu cognisance of a letter written to the Prime Minister which was in turn sent to the Delhi High Court for taking action against placement of unmanned barricades on several roads in south Delhi area.



The issue raised by Om Prakash Goel (who wrote the letter) requires consideration since these unmanned barricades on roads prima facie serve no purpose and indeed cause inconvenience and harassment to public at large. Such barricades also have been used to set up kiosks and for parking vehicles, said a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh.