Unnao custodial death: Delhi HC grants interim bail to Kuldeep Sengar

In response, the counsel representing Sengar had submitted that he is the father and the ceremony dates are given by the priest.



Two senior advocates namely N. Hariharan and P.K. Dubey, who appeared for Sengar, had informed the court that as Sengar is the only male member in the family, he has to make all the wedding arrangements, which are going to be held in Gorakhpur and Lucknow.



Meanwhile, the counsel representing the CBI had said that a status report has been filed by the agency and it was found that two halls have been booked for the wedding rituals.