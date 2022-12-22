Unnao rape case: Delhi HC asks CBI to verify facts of Kuldeep Sengar's bail plea

A division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh had directed to list the matter before any other bench, not comprising Justice Singh.



"List this application before a bench in which one of us, namely, Justice Talwant Singh, is not a member, subject to obtaining directions of the Chief Justice," it had ordered.



Sengar's plea against the trial court's order in the rape case is pending in the high court, with him having sought reliefs like quashing of the trial court's December 16, 2019 judgment, which convicted him, and the December 20, 2019 order sentencing him to imprisonment till rest of his life.