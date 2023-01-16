Unnao rape case: Delhi HC grants interim bail to Kuldeep Sengar to attend daughter's wedding

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted interim bail to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is serving life term for raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in 2017, to enable him to attend the wedding of his daughter.

A bench of Justices Mukta Gupta and Poonam A Bamba suspended the sentence from January 27 to February 10 and asked Sengar to report to the SHO concerned on a daily basis during his release period and furnish two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each.

Sengar, represented by senior advocates N Hariharan and P K Dubey, informed the court that wedding rituals and ceremonies would be held in Gorakhpur and Lucknow and being the only male family member, he has to make arrangements.