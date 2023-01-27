Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar’s interim bail period

The Delhi High Court Friday modified its order granting interim bail to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, serving life term for raping a minor in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao in 2017, by asking him to surrender after his daughter’s ‘tilak’ ceremony and then be released again before her marriage.

The court had earlier granted interim bail to Sengar for two weeks.

The high court, which was informed that Sengar has been released from Tihar jail this morning, passed the modification order on an application by the victim seeking to recall the interim bail order as she and her family faces threat.