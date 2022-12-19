Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Sengar moves Delhi HC for interim bail

The ceremonies for the wedding would begin on January 18, the counsel for Sengar said.



Sengar's appeal challenging the trial court's verdict in the Unnao rape case is already pending in the high court.



He has sought quashing of the December 16, 2019 judgement of the trial court which convicted him. Sengar has also sought setting aside of the December 20, 2019 order sentencing him to imprisonment till remainder of his life.



The trial court had convicted Sengar under various provisions including section 376 (2) of IPC which deals with the offence of rape committed by a public servant who "takes advantage of his official position and commits rape on a woman in his custody as such public servant or in the custody of a public servant subordinate to him".



It had awarded him the maximum punishment of life term with a rider that the convict will remain in jail for "remainder of his natural biological life" and also imposed an exemplary fine of Rs 25 lakh on him.