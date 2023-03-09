Unprecedented: Congress on V-P Dhankhar attaching personal staff in RS committees

The Congress has termed the appointment of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's personal staff in Rajya Sabha committees as "unprecedented", and said this shows the lack of confidence in the existing staff.



Digvijaya Singh, the Congress' Rajya Sabha MP, said on Thursday, "Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar appoints his staff on Standing Committees Yes it is unprecedented. But the explanation given is also quite inappropriate. Doesn't it reflect Chairman Rajya Sabha's lack of confidence in the existing staff of RS Secretariat?"



"VP is Chairperson of Council of States Ex-officio. He is not a Member of House like Vice Chairperson or Panel of Vice Chairpersons. How can he appoint personal staff on Parliamentary Standing Committees? Would this not tantamount to institutional subversion? Manish Tewari, Congress Lok Sabha MP said.