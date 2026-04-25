Unrest in AAP’s Punjab unit: ‘Gaddar’ protests erupt as dissent brews
According to sources familiar with the developments, the defection was neither sudden nor isolated, but the culmination of simmering internal friction within the party
Is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headed for another internal split—this time in Punjab? The question is getting traction amid signs of unrest within the party’s state unit.
Sources indicate that while the Punjab leadership, where AAP has been in power since 2022, remains united in publicly opposing the defection of seven Rajya Sabha MPs to the BJP, internal fault lines are widening.
Discontent is reportedly growing over Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s leadership and the “overreach” of former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, often described by critics within the party as a “super CM.”
AAP sources claimed that Kejriwal’s outsized role in Punjab’s governance has also fuelled resentment with in the party. And loyalists to those who left the party, have started speaking against the 'leadership'.
CM, Mann, they allege, is increasingly seen as a “rubber stamp,” further deepening dissatisfaction within the ranks. “It won’t be surprising if the state unit faces a split in the coming months. There are already attempts to poach MLAs and destabilise the party,” said a leader.
According to sources familiar with the developments, the defection was neither sudden nor isolated, but the culmination of simmering internal friction within the party.
The simmering anger has spilled onto the streets also. On Saturday, AAP workers across Punjab staged protests against the defecting MPs, branding them as “gaddar” (traitors).
Demonstrators spray-painted the word on the walls and gates of former cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh’s residence in Jalandhar, Sandeep Pathak’s house in Ludhiana, and outside the Phagwara campus of Lovely Professional University, founded by Ashok Mittal. Posters were defaced and slogans such as “Punjab de gaddar” were raised, accusing the leaders of betraying the state.
Videos of protests from across the state were shared by AAP’s Punjab unit on social media. In a post on X, the party said: “The traitors of Punjab are facing backlash across the entire state. Massive protests have been held against the Rajya Sabha members who betrayed Punjab and bowed before the BJP.”
Apart from Harbhajan Singh and Mittal, Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Swati Maliwal, Vikram Singh Sahney, Sandeep Pathak, and Rajinder Gupta have also quit AAP.
The seven MPs are expected to retain their Rajya Sabha memberships, as their group constitutes two-thirds of AAP’s strength in the Upper House, enabling a merger with the BJP under anti-defection provisions.
Leading one such protest outside Rajinder Gupta’s residence, AAP Punjab youth wing acting president Parminder Goldy alleged that the BJP was “unsettled” by AAP’s governance and was attempting to destabilise the party.
AAP leaders have dubbed the defections as part of the BJP’s alleged “Operation Lotus,” claiming the MPs acted under pressure. However, Raghav Chadha rejected these allegations, saying the decision to quit was driven by “deep disappointment” with the party.
“We did not leave out of fear, but out of disillusionment and disgust with the Aam Aadmi Party,” Chadha said, responding to the criticism.
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