Unrest in AAP’s Punjab unit: ‘Gaddar’ protests erupt as dissent brews

Is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headed for another internal split—this time in Punjab? The question is getting traction amid signs of unrest within the party’s state unit.

Sources indicate that while the Punjab leadership, where AAP has been in power since 2022, remains united in publicly opposing the defection of seven Rajya Sabha MPs to the BJP, internal fault lines are widening.

Discontent is reportedly growing over Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s leadership and the “overreach” of former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, often described by critics within the party as a “super CM.”

AAP sources claimed that Kejriwal’s outsized role in Punjab’s governance has also fuelled resentment with in the party. And loyalists to those who left the party, have started speaking against the 'leadership'.

CM, Mann, they allege, is increasingly seen as a “rubber stamp,” further deepening dissatisfaction within the ranks. “It won’t be surprising if the state unit faces a split in the coming months. There are already attempts to poach MLAs and destabilise the party,” said a leader.

According to sources familiar with the developments, the defection was neither sudden nor isolated, but the culmination of simmering internal friction within the party.

The simmering anger has spilled onto the streets also. On Saturday, AAP workers across Punjab staged protests against the defecting MPs, branding them as “gaddar” (traitors).