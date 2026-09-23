Unsafe Delhi: Minor’s gangrape sparks outrage, NSUI demands accountability

NSUI has demanded immediate legal action and a time-bound investigation into the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old near Lady Shri Ram College.

LSR suspended physical classes amid security concerns, with students protesting inadequate CCTV coverage and police presence and highlighting repeated incidents of stalking and harassment around the campus.

Student groups are seeking a wider security audit of areas around LSR, including parks, Metro stations and roads, along with better lighting, police patrolling, emergency response systems and stronger safeguards for women.

A disturbing alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old in a south Delhi park near the capital’s prestigious Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) has once again put the spotlight on the deepening women’s safety crisis in the capital, with student groups and citizens demanding accountability and reforms.

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday, 23 September called out Union home minister Amit Shah and Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, demanding immediate legal action against the accused and a transparent, time-bound investigation. NSUI national media in-charge Ravi Hanuman Pandey said, “If girls cannot study, work, and move freely in a safe environment, the government must be held accountable.”

The incident has sent shockwaves through the LSR community in particular, prompting the college to suspend physical classes on Tuesday and move Wednesday’s sessions online owing to security concerns.

However, following meetings with students and faculty, the college announced the resumption of offline classes from Thursday. The emphasis would be on student safety and providing additional counselling resources, college authorities said.