Unsafe Delhi: Minor’s gangrape sparks outrage, NSUI demands accountability
Highlighting CCTV gaps, poor policing and growing fear, students of LSR hold protest march
NSUI has demanded immediate legal action and a time-bound investigation into the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old near Lady Shri Ram College.
LSR suspended physical classes amid security concerns, with students protesting inadequate CCTV coverage and police presence and highlighting repeated incidents of stalking and harassment around the campus.
Student groups are seeking a wider security audit of areas around LSR, including parks, Metro stations and roads, along with better lighting, police patrolling, emergency response systems and stronger safeguards for women.
A disturbing alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old in a south Delhi park near the capital’s prestigious Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) has once again put the spotlight on the deepening women’s safety crisis in the capital, with student groups and citizens demanding accountability and reforms.
The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday, 23 September called out Union home minister Amit Shah and Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, demanding immediate legal action against the accused and a transparent, time-bound investigation. NSUI national media in-charge Ravi Hanuman Pandey said, “If girls cannot study, work, and move freely in a safe environment, the government must be held accountable.”
The incident has sent shockwaves through the LSR community in particular, prompting the college to suspend physical classes on Tuesday and move Wednesday’s sessions online owing to security concerns.
However, following meetings with students and faculty, the college announced the resumption of offline classes from Thursday. The emphasis would be on student safety and providing additional counselling resources, college authorities said.
LSR students voiced their anguish and frustration with a solidarity march outside the college. They raised urgent concerns about inadequate CCTV surveillance and insufficient police presence, pointing to a long history of incidents of stalking and harassment, especially near the college’s rear gate. 'It’s not my fault I crave the night air; it’s your fault you crave taking it away from me,' read one of the posters, underscoring the demand for safer public spaces for women.
The NSUI further demanded a comprehensive security audit around LSR and nearby areas, including parks, Metro stations and streets heavily frequented by students. They urged authorities to strengthen police patrolling, improve street lighting and put in place rapid emergency response systems.
Delhi’s women’s safety record has faced relentless scrutiny amid several high-profile crimes, sparking widespread public outrage and fears among students and citizens alike. Despite repeated appeals from educational institutions and civil society, many areas remain unsafe for women, raising questions about the effectiveness of existing law enforcement and the political will to enforce necessary reforms.
With growing alarm over the recurrent violence against women, activists, students, and citizens insist that without decisive and concrete action, the city will continue to fail its women — depriving them of the basic freedom to live, work and study in safety.
The demand now is immediate justice for the survivor and sustainable reforms that guarantee safe and secure public spaces in Delhi for all women.