Unseasonal rains: IMD asks farmers of Punjab, Haryana & MP to postpone harvesting

As unseasonal rains and hail are expected in the next few days due to western disturbances, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday advised farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh to postpone harvesting of wheat and other rabi crops.



In case of matured crops, the IMD has advised farmers to harvest crops like mustard and chickpea in some states at the earliest and store them at safe places. Farmers have also been asked to withhold irrigation to wheat crop to avoid lodging.



In the last 24 hours, IMD said light/moderate rainfall and thundershowers were observed over most parts of the country. Even hailstorm was observed over Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh and North Interior Karnataka in the last 24 hours.



In its latest forecast, the IMD said isolated thunderstorm, lighting, squall and hailstorm is expected over Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on March 19; over West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan on March 20; and over Uttarakhand on March 21.