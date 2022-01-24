Unvaccinated people, children below 15 yrs not allowed at R-Day parade: Guidelines

These personnel, include deputy commissioners of police, assistant commissioners of police and inspectors, sub-inspectors. Police personnel, commandos, officers and jawans of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have also been deployed, he had said.



On Republic Day security arrangements, Asthana had said 27,723 Delhi Police personnel including 71 DCPs, 213 ACPs and 753 inspectors have been deployed in the capital for the parade. They are being assisted by 65 companies of CAPFs.



He had mentioned that the anti-terror measures taken include blockades (nakka bandi) at various places, checking of vehicles, hotels, lodges and dharamshalas and various verification drives like that of tenants, servants, labourers.



In the last two months, the anti-terror measures have been intensified, the commissioner has said.



Counter drone technology is being used for air space security. The security in and around the area where the Republic Day celebrations will take place has also been secured with the help of the Delhi Police and other agencies, Asthana had said.