Unwarranted, unsubstantiated: India on lawsuit by separatist leader Pannun

Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has filed a civil lawsuit against the Government of India and national security advisor Ajit Doval, with a US court issuing summons in the case.

In New Delhi, foreign secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday termed the imputations unwarranted and unsubstantiated. "As we've said earlier, these are completely unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations. Now that this particular case has been lodged, it doesn't change our views about the underlying situation," Misri told the media.

The summons issued by the US District Court for Southern District of New York in the civil action lawsuit states that a response to the summons must be given within 21 days.

This comes just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US from 21-23 September, during which he will attend the Quad Leaders’ Summit and address the UN's Summit of the Future.