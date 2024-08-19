UP: 11 killed, 26 injured after pickup van collides with bus in Bulandshahr

Eleven people were killed and 26 injured when a pickup van collided with a private bus in the Salempur area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, 18 August officials said.

The accident occurred on the Budaun-Meerut state highway, around 14 kilometres from the district headquarters. Traffic on the road was briefly affected due to the accident.

Locals said the pickup van was coming from Ghaziabad when it collided head-on with the bus.

"Ten people were killed and 27 injured. The injured have been sent to different hospitals," District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh told reporters.

Later, one more injured person succumbed.

The dead were identified as Mukut Singh (45), Deen Nath (45), Brijesh (18), Babu Singh (19), Shishupal (27), Girraj Singh (26), Sugarpal (35), Omkar (30), Mahesh (40), Jay P (18) and Surendra (45).