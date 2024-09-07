UP: 15 killed, 13 injured after bus hits van in Hathras
"The bus hit the van while trying to overtake it on the Agra-Aligarh national highway," Superintendent of Police said
At least 15 people, travelling in a van were killed on Friday, 6 September after a roadways bus hit the vehicle from behind on National Highway 93 in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said.
Thirteen people have also been injured in the accident and admitted to a government hospital.
"The bus hit the van while trying to overtake it on the Agra-Aligarh national highway," Superintendent of Police (SP) Nipun Agarwal said.
The accident occurred near Kanwarpur village, about 10 kilometres from the district headquarters.
The passengers were on their way to Agra from Hathras.
The deceased have been identified as Irshad (25), Munne Khan (55), Muskan (16), Talli (28), Tabassum (28), Najma (25), Bhola (25), Khushbu (25), Jameel (50), Chote (25), Ayan (two), Sufiyan (one), Alfaz (six), Shoaib (five) and Ishrat (50).
The chief minister has given instructions to provide a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those seriously injured.
PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.
President Droupadi Murmu condoled the loss of lives in the accident and prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured.
