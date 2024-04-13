UP: 200 people booked for causing traffic congestion on Eid in Meerut

Two hundred people were booked for allegedly causing traffic congestion by offering Eid namaz on a road in Meerut, police said on Saturday.

The crowd moved to the road to offer Eid namaz as the space inside the nearby mosque was filled. They allegedly had an altercation with the police when they prevented them from offering namaz on the road, police said.

The sub-inspector of the Railway Road police station filed a complaint on Friday alleging that over 100 to 200 people offered Eid Namaz on Thursday on the road which led to severe traffic congestion, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said.