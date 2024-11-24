UP: Protest over Sambhal mosque survey turns violent; 3 killed, 20 cops among injured

In a video clip shared by Akhilesh Yadav and others on X, policemen are seen firing directly at the protesters. A police officer is heard ordering others to fire at the mob ("sab milke goli chalao") as he himself fires from his pistol. The Moradabad Division Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh had earlier told the media that the police fired "plastic bullets and teargas shells".

According to the local administration, a second survey by an "Advocate Commissioner" as part of a court-ordered examination into the disputed site started around 7 am and a crowd began gathering there.

"The survey was proceeding peacefully until a group of people gathered near the mosque and began raising slogans. When the police attempted to clear the area, a group of miscreants in the crowd started pelting stones at the police," said the Moradabad divisional commissioner.

He said the people involved in the violence were likely incited by individuals with vested interests aiming to disrupt peace in the area.

Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said, "The police used minor force and tear gas to bring the situation under control."

He said those who engaged in stone-pelting and those who incited them will be identified and action taken against them.

"We are in the process of registering an FIR," the police officer added.

District Magistrate Rajendra Pesia said, "Some miscreants resorted to stone pelting but the situation is peaceful now. Around 10 people have been detained in connection with the stone-pelting incident. They are being interrogated."

Uttar Pradesh police chief Prashant Kumar told PTI that the situation was under control in Sambhal.

"We are monitoring everything. All police and civil administration officials are handling the situation on the spot. They are patrolling those areas. Anti-social elements will be identified very soon and strict action will be taken against them," the director general of police (DGP) said.

Additional police units have been deployed near the mosque to ensure law and order and officials are closely monitoring the situation.

At a press conference in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav said, "A serious incident occurred in Sambhal. A survey team was deliberately sent in the morning to disrupt discussions about the elections. The intention was to create chaos so that no debate on election issues could happen."