UP: 5 killed, many injured as bus hits several vehicles on highway

The private bus from Punjab suddenly lost control and hit a dozen vehicles including cars, tempos, and two-wheelers, they said.



While three people died on the spot, two succumbed in the hospital, they said.



The police and district officials rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations, they said.



According to the eyewitnesses, the accident occurred when the bus driver, who appeared to be in an inebriated state, hit a tempo parked on the road.



The injured were rushed to district and private hospitals nearby, a district official said, adding they are stated to be stable.