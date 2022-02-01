UP bank manager arrested for Rs 45 crore fraud

A bank manager, who had been absconding for two years in a case of embezzlement of Rs 45 crore, has been arrested by the Lucknow police.



The accused, Akhilesh Kumar (42), had a case lodged against him at Krishna Nagar police station by, Manoj Kumar Meena, the regional office head of Canara Bank (Vipin Khand).



The accused was holding the post of bank manager at Alambagh branch office when he committed the fraud. Akhilesh Kumar had gone into hiding after his name surfaced in the crime and has been untraceable since then.



Deputy Commissioner of police (DCP), central zone, Aparna Kaushik, had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest but his whereabouts could not be ascertained.



"We had declared him an absconder after an FIR was lodged against him," said ACP, Krishna Nagar, Pankaj Srivastava.