UP BJP leader found dead, husband missing

"The police are trying to understand the meaning of this message posted on Facebook," the officer added.



"The police have also seized the mobile phone of the deceased. Her husband has been missing since the incident has taken place. We are trying to locate him," he said.



However, the parents of the deceased blamed her husband Deepak of murdering her.



Banda SP said preliminary investigation has revealed that it was a case of suicide, though facts will only be revealed in the post-mortem report.



"A family dispute was going on between the couple and they had a fight on Wednesday morning. A family mediation was also going on between them. We have got no application from any of the sides yet," the SP added.